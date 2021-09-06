Education Matters: How the COVID-19 pandemic changed college recruitment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The pandemic has made it difficult for many high school students preparing for college, to visit campuses, or meet with recruiters.

The Fresno-area college night will allow them to do just that – from the comfort of their own homes. Seniors at Fowler High School are happy for the bit of normalcy they are now experiencing.

“I know last year it was much worse for kids, so I’m glad we are getting back to normal and I’m very fortunate that we’re still having these opportunities,” said Fowler High School senior Rachel Yepremian.

Each student is looking forward to the next step in their lives going to college, but admit the pandemic made getting the information they need difficult.

“I think seniors before the pandemic would have gotten a lot more information about how to apply to college and like given more tutorials and steps about it and I think now seniors are kind of left in the dark,” explained fellow senior Tennley Desatof.

These students, as well as those throughout the Central Valley, will be able to get answers to all their questions at this year’s College Night, hosted by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“We do this for a really simple reason,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino. “We want our kids to have exposure to colleges all over the United States and that’s really what college night does.”

The event has been going for over 30 years. Thousands of students converging on the Fresno Convention Center in Downtown Fresno, meeting with college recruiters and attending sessions on financial aid. All that is happening again this year – but virtually.

“You’re going to get to go into a virtual room, a booth of the college of your choice, you’re going to be able to talk to the recruiters there, you’re going to be able to ask questions.”

There are break-out sessions for parents and their students to learn how to fill out an application and how to get financial aid. Colleges from around the country are participating, as well as local institutions such as Fresno State and Clovis Community College.

Clovis Community counselors say the virtual event has worked out well for them. They have seen participation increase for some of their sessions. Students are being encouraged to register now for Wednesday’s college night.