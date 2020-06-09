Education Matters: How summer camps can help catch up on missed learning

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Many school districts have barely said good-bye to their students for this school year, but Fresno Unified School District is gearing up for a comprehensive summer program – and district officials are encouraging all students to sign up.

In normal times parents, would be searching out a summer program for their child or an interesting way to keep them learning. But these are not normal times.

Acknowledging that many of its students may have missed out when schools had to suddenly switch to online learning, Fresno Unified planned a robust summer learning program instead.

“We know this is going to be a virtual experience we know we will not be face to face, what can we do to support the great learning needs that exist to support kids in high school that need credit recovery so they can be on track for graduation but to also engage kids differently,” said Jeremy Ward, with Fresno Unified’s College and Career Readiness team.

The district took traditional summer programs, like it’s literacy and math academies for elementary and middle school students, and adapted them for online education. Teachers like Cheryl Mrkaich worked to create the credit recovery courses offered to high school students.

“I’m a social science teacher so I’m actively involved in doing all the history classes,” said Mrkaich.

“There is enrichment learning available so if a student would like to get ahead and excel they can do that.”

Fresno Unified is striving to provide a learning experience for all its students and is doing something new by offering an array of summer camps. That includes the Fresno Chaffee Zoo Camp.

Fresno Unified School District has also teamed up with Fresno State’s Lyles Center, to offer a science and engineering-based camp, and CART, the Center for Advanced Research and Technology will also be offering learning opportunities. District officials say it’s important for students to take advantage of these learning experiences now more than ever.

Summer academies started Tuesday and the summer camps get underway on Monday. More information can be found on Fresno Unified’s website.

