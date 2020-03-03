Education Matters: How art helps students learn

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – March is Arts Education Month and many schools are using this month to raise awareness about the benefits of an arts curriculum. Research shows the arts can have a huge impact on a child’s education and the earlier you engage students the better.

“We know that 90% of the human brain is developed in the first five years that makes what happens at the lighthouse in terms of learning and development so critical,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools administrator Michele Copher.

The Lighthouse for Children’s Child Development Center is one of the top early education schools in Fresno County. It teaches kids from Infant to Pre-K. Research shows that art opens up a different side of a child’s brain specifically around creativity and problem-solving.

“Art is in every aspect of the classroom because it’s teaching them social and emotional skills as they are working at the table with each other being cooperative with each other,” said teacher Eva Rosa Zinzun.

Teachers say art provides a fun way for children to learn- and the benefits carry throughout their education.

“When you look at data and you say why do kids stay in school, why are kids engaged not only with their teacher but their peers, why are kids able to problem solve and think critically it’s a priority because the arts engages that side of a child’s brain,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

The office works hard to make sure the 32 school districts in the county have the funding to provide an arts-rich educational program. The benefits of art education is so well documented that it is now a federal and state mandate for schools.

