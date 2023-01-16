FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The education community said goodbye this weekend to a man who dedicated his life to serving children. Long-time school board member Delbert Cederquist passed away at the age of 90.

Education Matters’ Juanita Stevenson interviewed Cedarquist when he was honored by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. He would end up being the longest-serving school board member in the nation.

“To stay in this business for 65 years that’s unheard of and I don’t know if we will ever have anyone who will come to that,” said Delbert’s son Eric Cederquist.

Delbert grew up on the family farm near Easton and served on school boards at University Colony and Pacific Union school districts.

“His whole life has been in rural areas and I think he has seen the value of education for rural communities, especially for parents whose children attend schools in the rural areas.”

In 1976, Delbert was elected president of the California School Board Association and later served as a trustee on the board of the Fresno County Office of Education. At the age of 85, he was honored for his years of service to education by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.