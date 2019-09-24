Education Matters: helping to save the giant sequoias

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California (KSEE) – Coalinga high school students are taking part in a research project that could help save the giant sequoias in Sequoia National Park.

The giant sequoias can stand as tall as 275 feet and they have been growing for almost 3,000 years. But after the recent five-year drought, there are concerns that they are beginning to show signs of stress. The students are taking part in a project that could tell scientist more about the condition of these giant trees.

“The last time the park service did any research on the tress was back in 1964, so the data that the students are going to be gathering now can be used in future research projects to determine how we can preserve these incredible trees,” explained Executive Director Mark Landon.

The purpose of Nature Corp is to recruit volunteers like these students; they partner with the national park service and work on conservation projects in our national parks.

This is the second year students in Coalinga students have participated in a Nature Corp project. They feel like they are doing important work.

“We get to be out here taking measures and helping record knowledge on these trees and we get to be a part of that process,” said student Wyatt Thames.

