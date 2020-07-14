Education Matters: Helping schools reopen – and stay safe – amid COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As experts continue to debate if schools should re-open next month, many school districts continue to prepare plans to educate students while keeping COVID-19 at bay.

When (and if) schools re-open classrooms to students next month, it will be different. Over the past few weeks, school districts have been putting protective measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Districts large and small, as well as charter schools, are getting help from the state. It is providing almost $2 million worth of PPE.

“We’ve received face mask, face shields, hand sanitizers, thermometers, N95 respirators so it’s a good amount of PPE to get the districts started,” said Jeff Becker with Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools began receiving shipments of the protective equipment last week and is distributing the supplies to county school districts.

“Just want to thank the governor and our state legislators and the Office of Emergency Services,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino. “If it weren’t for them, this PPE equipment would not have come to Fresno County – and not only did it come to Fresno County it comes to every county in the state.”

Officials say this shipment is critical for districts that are considering re-opening in the fall. Many have their own purchasing departments and it’s been difficult to get supplies like this.

“Our supply chain it’s been difficult to try to procure all of this in a timely manner. Everyone is trying to buy it so it’s a lot of back order so it’s a lot of waiting, the waiting makes it difficult to plan,” said Fresno Unified Operations Manager Isaac Rodriguez.

The protective gear is for students, teachers, and staff. It is enough to last school districts for at least 60 days.

School districts are doing what they can to prepare for what is an uncertain future. It is hard to prepare for the unknown, so the goal is to be ready.

“We know PPE is a key part of the re-entry planning our schools are doing and working on with the County Health Department and without PPE we just don’t see schools starting successfully so this is just critical to our school districts,” said Jeff Becker.

Fresno County Office of Education is scheduled to get another shipment of PPE this week.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.