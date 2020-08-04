Education Matters: Help to find childcare during a pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – When schools shut their doors due to COVID-19, many childcare and preschool facilities were also impacted.

As students are getting ready to restart school, many parents are considering options for their young children. Officials say one of the major concerns for childcare facilities is finding the cleaning supplies needed for their centers.

Fresno Unified School District operates five early learning centers, providing high-quality childcare and learning to working parents in the district. But when COVID-19 closed schools, these learning centers also shut down.

“The community is grabbling with it just like we are,” said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Some non-profit and private pre-school facilities can operate under CDC and state health guidelines, but the ever-changing landscape can be hard to navigate for parents as well as providers.

“We are definitely seeing the concerns of families who are having to almost come back and learn a little bit more of what childcare is, especially for their school-age children,” said Andrea Cervantes, program director of F.I.N.D.Care.

The Central Valley Children’s Service Network (CSN) is a resource and referral service for parents and providers.

“Our mission for CSN is providing quality childcare for our families throughout Fresno County, both center-based and family childcare providers,” said CSN Center Director Christina Avila.

Through its findcare program, CSN assists families in finding the right childcare or preschool that fits the needs of the parent.

CSN also operates its own childcare facility, one located in Fresno the other in Sanger.

