Education Matters: greeting cards to life lessons for special education students

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An art project involving special education students has blossomed into something that the entire community can enjoy.

The students created art that was used to make greeting cards that are now on public sale to the public, but the lessons learned along the way will benefit these students for the rest of their lives.

This was not just any art project. The students are young people in the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Adult Transitional Program for Special Education students.

“It’s about teaching them job skills, getting them ready to go out and be productive and work in the community,” said Superintendent of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

This was an art project with a purpose. The cards would be sold to the public and the students had a hand in getting them ready to market.

“A lot of our kids are non-verbal, particularly the kids we serve in our programs, and this really gives them an opportunity to express themselves.”

They packaged up the greeting cards and sorted them by seasons depicted: 15 cards per pack.

“They are going to be the ones selling them and helping to promote that and just amazing life skills and it all started with the painting of beautiful artwork.”

The greeting cards were on display and for sale at the recent Art Hop event at the Kjewel Art Gallery, giving these young people the opportunity to experience what it feels like to create art that others can enjoy.

“That’s why this project is so important because every kid can do art. They just need to have those tools and be taught and these kids are the best at it.”

The cards can be purchased at the Kids Café on Mariposa Mall in Downtown Fresno.

