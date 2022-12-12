FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is something the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools does every year: gift a family with a special Christmas. The Migrant Education Department works with community groups to provide local families with a Christmas they otherwise would not have.

When Ana Yeli Behena, her sister and their children walked into the Sanger Resource Center, they didn’t know what to expect until they saw Santa.

Ana Yeli and her sister Rosa are new to the community of Sanger. They are working hard to provide for and educate their children. The gifts, food and even the tree will go a long way this holiday season.

“It felt like a huge blessing from God coming here and Just know that there are people with a big heart that are willing to go above and beyond to do what they did for my family,” said Ana Yeli.

It is the job of the Migrant Education Department to assist these families with their educational needs. The Christmas party is a gift from the heart.