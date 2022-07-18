FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Fresno County and with schools starting next month, health officials are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

A vaccine for kids six months and up is now available – and schools are working to get the word out.

The Lighthouse is a highly-rated child development center located in Downtown Fresno. It serves children from six weeks to five years old. Parents with kids in this age group have struggled during the pandemic because there was no vaccine for the very young.

“Finally, the vaccine the COVID 19 vaccine for babies six months and up is available,” said Fabiola Gonzalez with First 5 Fresno County.

The Lighthouse is the site for a series of vaccination clinics for children ages six months and up. Cindy Hernandez, who also works at the center, could not wait to get her son vaccinated.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this vaccination for our little,” said Hernandez. “My husband and I are both vaccinated and we want to make sure our entire family is safe.”

Kevin Harris brought four-year-old Abigail to get her shot. The youngest in the family she’s already had COVID-19 once.

“We’re all in high exposure areas and want to make sure she got the shoot keeping away from it,” said Harris. “We’re really glad it finally got approved for young ones.”

The latest numbers show that 71% of 5 to 11 year olds are not vaccinated – and that continues to impact their education.

The next vaccine clinic for children six months and up will be on August 3rd. After that, there will be an opportunity every three weeks for parents to get their little ones vaccinated.