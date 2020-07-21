Education Matters: Getting students online so they can learn at a distance

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Distance learning has focused attention on the digital divide and how it can put low income and rural students at an educational disadvantage.

In Fresno County, roughly 25% of households do not have internet access, but the state is rushing to fill that gap.

Students attending schools in the Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District have the high tech equipment you would find in most classrooms, but once you get away from the schools and go out into the miles of rural farmland where many of the students live, access to the internet is a huge problem. That problem was amplified when schools had to go to online learning.

“Our department has done a remarkable job making sure we have connectivity on all campuses so that was not the issue,” said Superintendent Russell Freitas. “It was the student staying at home and trying to do the distance learning, that is where the connectivity issues became something that we knew we had to take care of by bringing in hotspots.”

The School District rushed to get hotspots set up. Director of Technology Manuel Perez says that is the main alternative for rural areas that have been deserted by major carriers.

“There is not an infrastructure out there,” said Perez. “They have telephone poles that do down the road and then out so far that’s all you get.”

It is a problem for rural school districts throughout the county. A 2019 report showed that 74,000 households in Fresno County had no internet access, placing thousands of students at an educational disadvantage.

The state is working to bridging the gap, providing funds for more hotspots and more than 500 Chromebooks.

“Students are going to be held accountable and there are measures in place to make sure that they will be held accountable to make sure they are connected and they are staying on top and they are learning,” said Frietas.

