FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students from all across Fresno County gathered for their year-end meeting of Ujima.

The program is built on the foundation of leadership and cultural awareness. It was developed by the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to change the experiences of black students.

“We all knew that once they learned who they were and began to see the best in their culture you could change the way that they would engage academics, emotional growth, social-emotional growth,” said program specialist, Angie Barfield.

on this day the students were brought together to learn more about Kwanzaa a holiday that celebrates black heritage and culture.

“I was familiar about Kwanzaa but didn’t know how to celebrate it and what the purpose of the celebration was,” said Garciella Jacque, a University High student.

Barfield says it’s important to teach students about Kwanzaa because of the values it instills in them.

“Kwanzaa is about how I can restore myself so that I can give back to my family to my community and to humanity,” Barfield said.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day holiday that begins the day after Christmas. It was established in the 1960s to encourage African Americans to rediscover and honor their African heritage.

“I feel like Kwanzaa is a crash course in a way into African American culture and it’s not just specifically for us either, the principals of Kwanzaa can be applied to all sorts of people and situations,” Jacque said.

Students were introduced to the seven principles of Kwanzaa. There were symbols laid out on the table and it consisted of fruits and vegetables that represented the harvest, as a fresh start.

“When you walk them through Kwanzaa and you introduce them to the principles of Umoja, Kuhichagulia, which is self-determination and collective work and responsibility that we can do it together, to be cooperative in your economics and support one another, to be creative in that will and to find your purpose in life,” Barfield said.

Lighting candles, one each night symbolizes the seven principles.

Barfield says participating in the daily ritual can help students bring in a new year of excellence.

“If you can do that for seven days, you can start a new year off with a whole new insight on what I can take on and what I can conquer for the next 365 days,” Barfield said.