FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Experts say many young adults are fearing home ownership in the midst of the housing crisis, but a group of Fresno State students is working to find solutions to this issue.

On the campus of Fresno State students were thinking about two things the end of the semester or graduating, those about to enter the workforce are facing the reality of today’s housing crisis.

“I want to get a house by the end of the year but the question is will I be able to, will I afford this? That’s always on my mind,” says Jesus Duran, a Fresno State graduating senior.

The lack of affordable housing is affecting many families but for young people, attainability seems out of reach.

“So here they are looking at if “I’m ever going to be able to move outside an apartment lifestyle or rental to buy that home,” says George Starbuck, founder of Youth Voice Impact.

George Starbuck is the founder of Youth Voice Impact. At the recent affordable housing summit held at Fresno State, his group teamed up with the Craig School of Business. Their goal is to give students a voice in finding solutions to the housing crisis.

As students worked to come up with answers, they also had the opportunity to hear from housing experts and learn that the path to homeownership could be different for them.

“There could be the opportunity to partner with others to buy a home. I know everybody thinks about home ownership as one person or one family owning a home but in a crisis, we have to think outside the box,” says Tyrone Roderick Williams, CEO of Fresno Housing Authority.

Students like Krystal Mendoza say she believes her generation can have an impact designing affordable homes of the future.

“We are looking for solutions of what can we do like what materials can houses be built out of that is going to become more sustainable, last a lot longer, less energy on the grid,” says Mendoza.

At the end of the housing summit, students did come up with a definition of what affordable home ownership is for them. Simply put, it is the opportunity to own a home while not living paycheck to paycheck.