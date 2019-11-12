Education Matters: Fresno State is helping veterans become students

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As veterans switch from military life to civilian life, Fresno State is using its resource center to help veterans transition to student life.

Monday’s Veterans Day celebration was one of many put on by the Veterans Resource Center. That’s a place dedicated to serving the University’s veterans and families and it is for veteran students, active duty, guard and reservist and also our dependent students.

Of a student body of over 22,000 students, 325 are veterans or active duty. Students like 37-year-old Neil Morgan says that not only is the transition back into civilian life difficult but also student life.

“So coming to this atmosphere where you are surrounded by people, veterans tend to isolate,” said veteran and student Neil Morgan.

“Veterans tend to not want to socialize unless they are around other people who’ve been through the same thing and are on the same path.”

At the Veterans Resource Center, they not only get the support of other veterans, but trained staff members are there to make sure they know about their GI Bill education benefits.

“Some students are very well aware of their benefits others are not,” said Program Coordinator Robyn Gutierrez. “They know they’ve earned their benefits, but they’re not sure how to go about acquiring that benefit.”

Gutierrez says she feels honored to be able to help veterans use their education benefits to the fullest.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do it if people didn’t give me affirmation and tell me you can do this, you can complete this you’re smart enough for this.”

The Veterans Resource Center will have its official ribbon-cutting later this week.

