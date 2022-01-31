Education Matters: Fresno County honors Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Hundreds of students participated in Tuesday’s African American student leadership conference. The event was live-streamed, but organizers say was no less exciting.

The African American student leadership conference brings students from across Fresno County together. They usually gather at the Fresno Convention Center where they are encouraged, inspired and empowered.

“It allows them the opportunity to come together, see one another hear from amazing people and go back to their respective school site campuses or communities and make a phenomenal impact,” said Program Specialist Dr. Angelia Barfield.

Dr. Angie Barfield, has spearheaded this event since its inception 15 years ago.

Workshops, like college and career and leadership presentations, will also be live-streamed giving students the opportunity to participate and ask questions.

“We have more support now for our students than we ever had – but if you don’t know where it is and you don’t know how to get it then it just doesn’t exist,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

The conference also honors a member of the community with the legacy of excellence award.