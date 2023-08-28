FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno City College recently opened a West Center for students who live on the West side of town and cannot community to the main campus.

Classes are in session, students are settling in and those attending the new Fresno City College West Fresno Center are happy to be here.

“It’s closer to my house, literally down the street and I knew that the African American Studies classes I wanted to take were here,” said Maurish Peoples, a West Fresno Center student.

21-year-old Maurisha Peoples is the kind of student the college is hoping to attract. She attended Edison High School, lives in the neighborhood, and sought out the West Fresno Center. She believes others will too.

“I think it will help young people seek out college because it’s closer to where they are not a lot of people can travel far. So the college campus being closer to them, they can explore it.”

The West Fresno Center was built to fill a need and designed to inspire.

“They can see themselves going to their local schools and coming here to get their higher education so I hope they’re able to dream and that they will bring prosperity to this forgotten region of West Fresno,” said Gurminder Sangha, the Dean of Educational Services.

The programs offered here can lift people out of poverty. The advanced transportation center, which is still under construction, will house the college’s automotive technology program. Other popular fields include allied health, culture education, and trade and tech pathways.

“So these are the high wage, high growth occupations and then it is also serving a diverse student population with diverse backgrounds,” Gurminder said.

Fresno Community College has partnerships with the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools and every middle and high school in the surrounding area. Edison High School’s CTE program aligns with the college’s science and health pathways.

“All of our students are receiving access to those pathways to be able to work from Gaston and Computech and feed into Edison and then Feed into Fresno City College,” said Thomas Williams, Principal at Gaston Middle School.

Gaston Middle School Principal Thomas Williams says having the center located literally across the street will have a tremendous impact on students.

“Having the opportunity for instance to walk our students over and walk the campus which we have planned to have the West Fresno Staff come down to our campus and interact and engage with our students.”

Giving them hope because they can envision themselves in college.