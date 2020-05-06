Education Matters: Fresno City College students stepping up at a time of need

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno City College is heavily involved in training and educating the next generation of first responders, nurses, firefighters, police officers.

But these students are now stepping forward to not only help their fellow students – but the community at large.

The campus of Fresno City College is normally a crowded place, bustling with more than 22,000 – but the campus is currently closed and students taking courses online.

Having their education disrupted by COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge students are dealing with. Many attending community colleges work and they are now facing financial uncertainty.

“There are so many people that have lost jobs recently maybe they had a good job, a good house now there is nothing,” said nursing student Sheryl Delgado.

Sheryl joined her fellow students – who are all aiming for careers as first responders – to hand out food from the Ram Pantry.

The food is going to needy Fresno City College students, but people from the community aren’t turned away either.

Sterling Griffin, a former student, was invited to volunteer by his friend. He was overwhelmed by what he saw.

“I see all these stories on the news of good things happening in other states or other countries, it’s like, no dude where we are at right now, where you live there are people who are going to help you, which restores hope which is something we need right now,” said Sterling.

The pantry is open every Tuesday and Friday. They distribute about 500 bags of food each day.

“This event is also being done at my sister colleges, Clovis Community, Reedley College and Madera with the support of our board and chancellor,” said Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith. “All of us are doing our part to help our community.”

