FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Teachers with the Central Unified School District are providing migrant students with essential tools to learn despite language barriers, giving them equity of access in the classroom.

In Martin Martinez’s fourth-grade class, the lesson is about angels. It’s the same instruction for all students even though some are still learning English.

Candice Warmuth is an English language teacher and often joins Mr. Martinez in the classroom.

“She can make sure that they are understanding what we are going over in class, and if she sees that perhaps they are struggling a bit, then she can offer specialized teaching or assistance to them,” said Mr. Martinez.

What she doesn’t do, is pull them out of the classroom and take away their access to the curriculum. All students are learning.

“They are in the regular classroom with English-only students. It is our job to give them the extra support to be as academically successful as the other students in the classroom,” said Mrs. Warmuth.

An example of providing equity of access in the classroom is by identifying a student’s individual needs, removing barriers, and providing extra resources.

“They shouldn’t miss out on anything simply because they are learning English as a second language and so equity tells us we provide what every kid needs, how they need it, and when they need it,” said Annette Grigsby, director of State and Federal Programs.

The Central Unified School District has used the practice for years and works with all students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. The work is reflected in improving test scores and boosting the self-confidence of English learners

“It’s amazing when kids feel confident how much more they will want to learn and interact with classmates in an appropriate manner,” said Grigsby.

17-year-old Axel Mosisvais Castro talked about his lack of self-confidence when he enrolled at Central High as a Junior. He had just moved here from Mexico.

“I didn’t think I had a good accent or good pronunciation and I didn’t talk like for a month,” said Axel

He said having two teachers in the classroom helped him improve his English and come out of his shell.

“I need to participate more in class, I need to make connections with classmates and stuff and yea I feel more free, more comfortable with myself speaking English,” said Axel.

Axel says he plans to attend Fresno State.