Education Matters: Ensuring migrant students don’t fall behind during the pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is working to keep migrant students from falling behind during school closures. These students are considered vulnerable because their parents work in the fields and move around a lot.

Staff in the Migrant Education Department for the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools spent the Easter break putting together what they called academic essential student kits for migrant students.

“What we are doing right now is being supplemental to what the districts are already doing,” said the department’s Eddie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says they work with school districts to find out what resources the districts are providing students – and try to supplement them with additional supplies such as pencils, erasers, markers, and reading books so they can continue with their education.

Staff load up their cars with kits that include a daily work packet and snacks. Taking precautions, they leave the kits at the door. In their conversations with families, Rodriguez says they learn of their struggles during a difficult time.

“A lot of questions, a lot of questions as to when is this going to end are we going to go back, do we know of any other resources?”

The families are grateful for the resources they bring and grateful for the contact.

