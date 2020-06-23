Education Matters: Ensuring children in remote communities get meals over the summer

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Many school districts in the Fresno-area are continuing to provide free meals to their students throughout the summer. A number of rural communities don’t have the resources to do that, so a group of organizations came together to get food to some of the most isolated school districts.

The communities located in far western Fresno County: towns like San Joaquin, Cantua Creek, and Five Points.

“The Westside is one of those communities, for lack of a better word or saying, is a community left behind,” Westside Elementary School District Superintendent Baldomero Hernandez.

Hernandez knows the community well. He lives there and is the superintendent and principal of the tiny Westside Elementary School District.

“Those are the things that they talk about school: whey are they going to be able to come back, are you going to be able to do this for us during the summer, are you going to be able to get us food during the summer.”

Getting food to these isolated communities took a partnership – groups coming together to help rural communities left behind during the pandemic.

“Their families and their kids deserve all the support that we can give them,” said retired school administrator Eric Cederquist.

A group of organizations, including the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Every Neighborhood Partnership, and Cradle to Career, identified at least 14 communities that didn’t have summer meals programs. Partnering with the Central California Food Bank, they filled that gap.

“Having partnerships with these people who look out after us is extremely important not only do we serve our kids there are other families out here that don’t have the resources to be able to go out and get food, buy food,” said Hernandez.

There was a steady stream of cars pulling into the parking lot at westside elementary. Staff from the migrant education program at Fresno County Superintendent of Schools distribute about 300 boxes of food in one day.

“There is definitely a need out there, there’s a huge need out there and we are just trying to do what we can to help out those, ah, our communities,” said Ruben Castillo with Fresno County Superintendent of School’s Migrant Education

Their commitment to getting the food out to people is huge, for those who don’t have a way to get to the school staff delivers the boxes to their doorstep.

A box of food should last a family for three or four days and this group of volunteers will continue coming back to these communities delivering food through the month of August because they see the need up close.

“I would encourage people to take a route, come through Avenal, come through Huron,” said Cederquist. “Those families deserve us to provide the assistance and support they need especially during this COVID crisis.”

Over the next five weeks, Cederquist says they should deliver over 3,100 boxes of food.

