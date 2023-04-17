FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County schools superintendent, Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher said her mission is to engage and unite the community in support of public education and she is set out to accomplish that goal in her first 100 days in office.

Even before she was sworn in as the 2022 superintendent of Fresno County schools, Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher had spent a lot of time listening, talking to those who do the work, and meeting with community partners. This is what she took away from those meetings.

“A shared optimism, a shared sense of responsibility that there is power in our purpose. That we are well equipped to serve our children well especially when we do it together,” says Dr. Cantwell-Copher.

After stepping into the role as chief educator she was ready to move forward and came up with a 100-day plan, establishing goals and a plan of action.

“First and foremost build some trust, engage in our decision-making, and inform them of the vision for improving the lives of children and families through this office and in our community,” says Dr. Cantwell-Copher.

The office of the Fresno County superintendent of schools overseas 32 school districts. Dr. Copher says she is actively engaged with the superintendents of those districts and focused on some key priorities.

“I want us to remain committed to securing our schools and insuring that our students feel safe in every definition of that term,” says Dr. Cantwell-Copher.

Other priorities include improving literacy, enhancing the experience of children learning to read, and leveling the playing field for students with strong programs in early care and education.

“So, those first five years are so important, and building early math and literacy skills will make the difference for children in our classrooms,” says Dr. Cantwell-Copher.

Dr. Copher says educating the county’s children will take a village so as she celebrated her first 100 days in office, the focus was on those doing the work.

“I think most of my moments are just this profound sense of the importance of the work that we are doing and how critical it is that the adults that are delivering on that work. To feel supported, affirmed, and equipped to do their jobs really well, that’s what some of my ah, ah moments have been in the last 100 days,” says Dr. Cantwell-Copher.