FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Many high school graduates are weighing their options and more of them are deciding to opt for work instead of going straight to college and one local high school is preparing its graduates for success no matter what path they choose.

Those moments before you walk out to the strings of pomp and circumstance. Time spent with classmates, making sure that the tassel is just right, a time of reflection.

“When I came to this school and I was learning about welding I really found my passion,” says Trevis Andrews, a CTEC graduate.

CTEC, the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of schools career technical education charter high school was founded on the principle that the work students do with their hands is just as important as college work.

“When we thought about CTEC we talked about having three avenues for students to choose. One was going straight to work, another was college and the third was apprenticeships and our data is showing that students are choosing that,” says Jonathan Delano, Director CTEC High School.

CTEC’S Class of 2023 reflects that data, 54% are going onto a four-year university, 24% to trade school and apprenticeship programs and those who participated in internships, have job offers waiting.

“Our students are very, very ready for their bright future, whether their choice is college, career, or military service,” says Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, ED.D, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

Students say what CTEC offered them were options. 18-year-old Trevis Andrews didn’t have a clear direction but found that he loved welding and will further his career by attending a trade school in Wyoming.

“I believe it’s the next step in my journey so that I can become what my dream is to become a Pipe Welder cause the school mainly focuses on pipe welding and that’s my dream,” says Andrews.

64% of this graduating class, including Andrews, earned their associate’s degree from Fresno City College while attending high school showing that dual enrollment works.

Many CTEC graduates like Sofia Escadon will tell you this is the place where they found their passion. They are leaving here with a clear vision of their next step in life.

“When I first came here I wanted to be an anesthesiologist but the experience here, the design, everything that I’ve done my new dream is to become a Mechanical Engineer. I want to do something that constantly pushes my imagination to the limit,” says Escandon.