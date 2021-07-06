Education Matters: CTE students get another chance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Career technical education is a huge part of many school district’s curricula – and when classrooms moved online students missed out on a key part of their learning.

But now summer classes are giving CTE students the hands-on learning they missed during a year of distance learning.

For students taking Career Technical Education, their hands-on work is a big part of how they learn.

“They are not just sitting at their desk, they’re up moving around practicing these skills propagating plants, learning how to clone trees by layering,” said teacher Bitor Bravopena.

This summer, Fresno Unified is giving students the opportunity to catch up on the skills they missed by offering CTE courses at all its high schools. Many students are seeking certifications or needed to improve grades and the summer program is giving them that opportunity.

“I’m a visual learner and I think it’s harder they just give you something to do on the laptop and you’re done,” said student Emily Alvarez. “So I think it’s easier.”

Fresno Unified is not the only district providing a summer CTE program. The district is offering a CTE summer academy for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

“And the purpose of this is to expose the middle schoolers to the potential of CTE so that when they get to high school they will know that they have multiple choices,” said automotive instructor Mike Miller.

In this basic automotive class, students learn how to mount and change a tire, do some soldering and learn about tools.

“Before, I didn’t know anything,” said student Zander Senith. “Right now, I can tell you how to do a tire, how to fix a tire, and what a tire means.”

The program has 13-year-old Zander excited about returning to school – and that’s what educators want to see.