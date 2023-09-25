MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE) – Agriculture is big in the Central Valley and it is also changing as one local high school is growing its CTE program to include all aspects of agriculture.

From construction to stem, students attending Mendota High School have many options offered in career tech education.

“We offer a CTE program that has eight pathways. Five of those eight pathways have an emphasis on agriculture because in the Central Valley that’s where there are a lot of jobs and lots of opportunities,” says Travis Kirby, Principal of Mendota High School.

Mendota High is surrounded by fields and in this ag community, many students see agriculture differently.

“I feel like high school kids think about ag as pigs, farms, farming like that. They don’t really think about it as construction,” says Jose Martinez, a student at Mendota High School.

Instructor Caitlin Carpenter says many people think its weird that she has students build a tiny house in ag construction.

“It lines up with the same standards that we have in ag mechanics pathway and just gives them a more realistic look of the skills in the future,” says Carpenter.

It’s Mendota’s approach to getting young people to see careers in ag in a different light. Students in the ag construction and ag welding pathways also earn industry-recognized certificates along with their high school diplomas.

“There’s many different ways to go as a welder. There’s the fabrication, there’s the pipe welding and then there’s even the jobs like supervisors,” says Mike Porras, a student at Mendota High School.

The high school’s dual enrollment program with West Hills College allows many students to take ag sciences and other upper-level courses. They earn their ag degree along with their high school diploma.

“When the kids walk across the stage at Mendota High School, I want them to have more than a diploma. I want them to have their certifications and other educational opportunities so they have options after high school,” says Principal Kirby.

Principal Kirby says 15% of seniors are on track to graduate with an associate of science degree.