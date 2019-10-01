Education Matters: college application season is here

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Many colleges and universities will start accepting applications in October; for high school seniors, it marks the beginning of a busy year.

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools puts on its annual college night in September. It’s the perfect time for high school seniors to get started on the application process.

“A lot of our parents can’t afford to take their kids on tours of UC Campuses across California, CSUs, but if they come here they can talk to those representatives, they can meet them and feel comfortable someday about their child going to school there,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino.

High school counselors are ready to help students process all that information they bring back from college night. At Sunnyside High in the Fresno Unified School District, high school seniors are getting the help they need.

“It’s very helpful because like usually we are not on top of this kind of stuff,” said student Nayeli Zambrano.

Seniors are facing a number of deadlines: the application process for CSUs and UCs which open in October, the application for FASFA, and financial aid.

“Applying for college, in general, is very stressful because this is something we’ve never done before,” said student Kenji Vang. “It’s a big step for us.”

Educators want students to know that there are resources and people ready to help them get through what can be a stressful process.

