CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at a local high school are getting real hands-on learning through a medical pathway program in a hospital setting.

Students enrolled in the patient care pathway at Clovis East high school have the benefit of great resources including life-like mannequins that can simulate real symptoms.

They get as much hands-on experience as they can in a classroom setting but instructor Kelly Eichmann, who is also a registered nurse knows there is no substitute for the real thing.

“You can’t simulate someone having a baby, you just can’t. You can’t simulate someone having their appendix removed, you can’t simulate a student being able to sit and hold someone’s hand when they are sick,” says Eichmann.

In an effort to give students that real experience, those enrolled in the medical careers and health classes participate in community classrooms two days a week.

“Here we want to place them in some kind of medical facility and because I have a wonderful partnership with Community Medical System we are able to place students in the hospital,” says Eichmann.

17-year-old Emily Xiong volunteered in the endoscopy department at Community Regional medical center.

“I’m making beds for arriving patients, and we are restocking the vitals and all the necessary essential things,” says Xiong.

Once a year the students present to a group made up of their community partners and school counselors.

16-year-old Lilly Hicks says her experience volunteering in the emergency department reinforced her desire to be a nurse.

“I’m really lucky and grateful for this class because now I really do understand that I want to be a nurse and I won’t be a person just spending all this money on classes and stuff that I won’t need because I realize I don’t want to do it,” says Hicks.

Eichman says that is one of the pluses of community classrooms students can make career choices early on.

It’s life-changing, it’s life-changing for them, it’s life-changing for me to hear what they’ve gotten to experience,” says Eichmann.

Eichmann says she would love to have more hospital departments reach out to mentor students.