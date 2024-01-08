CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis Global Academy offers a dual language curriculum that immerses students in languages in cultures.

Nine-year-old Zara Waireri is a third grader at Clovis Global Academy, she can read fluently in Spanish and participates in the dual language curriculum at the school.

“My favorite part of learning another language is because I always wanted to be bilingual when I was young and now I’m bilingual,” Waireri said.

The school was founded in 2020 and chartered through the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“We have 29 charter schools in Fresno County and schools such as the Clovis Global Academy are an opportunity for our students to have flexibility in their educational experiences,” said Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher the Superintendent of Fresno County Schools.

Superintendent and principal of Clovis Global Academy Harmit Juneja says the school has an important mission.

“From day one our message from this school has been it does not matter who you are, what your background, what your culture is you need to learn at least two if not more languages in this age,” Juneja said.

The charter school uses the 50/50 model, to build literacy in English and Spanish at the same time. Students can start learning early in TK and kindergarten.

“They are sponges, they absorb it, it’s the norm to them, there is nothing special about it,” Juneja said.

Parents seek out this school because of the dual language curriculum but are impressed with all it has to offer.

“It’s just a really small tight-knit community which is perfect for our kids’ development,” said Christy Viramontes a parent of one of the students.

Students start their day by practicing mindfulness and cultivating their emotional intelligence.

The school has three pillars of an instructional model which include transformative teaching and a small safe school culture.

The emphasis on languages and the appreciation of other cultures makes Clovis Global Academy unique.

“We really hope to not only equip our students for academic excellence but that they have a lifelong love of learning,” said Ruth Dutton Kaur, the learning director from Clovis Global Academy.