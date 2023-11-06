FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is home away from home for students at Central Unified Liddell Elementary. That is the way site leader, Saul Ramirez, wants these kids to think about the school’s extended learning program.

We care about our kids greatly and our kids care about us. I mean right here you see all the pictures and stuff the kids on a daily basis bring us pictures and bring us little trinkets and things they pick up,” said Site Leader Saul Ramirez

Liddell’s extended learning program is only two years old. Students participate in physical activity and get the chance to learn something new. Ramirez wants to start a podcast and is adding a media program.

“So music production, photography and multimedia. Anything that you could sync with a camera with technology,” Ramirez explained.

Central Unified is proud of its extended learning programs and has one at every one of its school sites.

“We’ve really emphasized looking at how we can continue to add components that enhance what we’re able to offer,” said Area Administrator Geoff Garrett. “We want to ensure that any student and family who’s interested in their student participating in our extended learning opportunity has the opportunity to do so.”

At the annual Lights on Afterschool event, the district’s programs took center stage.

You can see the variety of enrichment activities offered. Districts like Central Unified are able to grow their programs with support from the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“We are continuously recruiting and adding staff that allow us to not have wait lists and allow us to continue to add students to our programs,” said Geoff.

If you want to understand the impact these programs have, just talk to the parents. Maria Villanueva says her 7-year-old daughter did not talk much and was sad until she started playing the violin after school.

“It’s something she can learn she enjoys a lot of the program,” said Villanueva.