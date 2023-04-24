FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Educators in Fresno County took some time to honor members of their own community for the outstanding work they are doing in our schools. The event is an opportunity to celebrate the growth of Career Technical Education and the broad reach of its programs.

Career Technical Education includes classes sought after in the industry. Schools throughout the Central Valley are now offering students many options for their futures.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Regional Occupational Programs and Career Technical Education department now serves 22 school districts in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties. Over 230 courses are offered, preparing students for careers in manufacturing, construction and health care to name a few.

While each school district has its own slate of programs and may emphasize different areas, they do share ideas and celebrate each other. Once a year, they hand out the NOLI award, recognizing those who’ve made outstanding contributions to career technical education.