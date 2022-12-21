FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Students at the Career Technical Education Center Charter School are taking advantage of the Internship Program to learn hands-on experience focusing on construction and manufacturing, both considered to be pathways that are growing within jobs.

The focus is on hands-on learning where students are taught how to use the latest in high-tech machinery to be prepared for work, college, and life.

Starting their senior year, students at CTEC participate in internships where they go to manufacturing companies where they will work and learn.

It’s very helpful because it gives like that real life experience instead of always sitting in class, thinking about what can happen what is the what if….being out here is like experiencing what’s actually going on. Sofia Escandon -Student/ CTEC High School

She plans to go to college and wants a career as a mechanical engineer and his classmate, Jacob Marty wants to find a job in manufacturing at a computerized manufactured shop after high school.

It’s just amazing to be able to go out and actually learn how to do stuff, most kids they don’t know how to work now a days so it’s nice to get your foot in the door and learn how to do stuff. Jacob Marty/ Student CTEC High School

Students spend 16 hours a week working in the industry out in the community. Last year 48% of them were offered jobs at the end of their internship, even before they graduated.