FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Most parents still want their children to go to college and believe it’s the best path to success, but the Career Tech Expo is slowly changing the public’s perception of CTE Education.

The Career Tech Expo is something Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino looks forward to, climbing atop a fire truck to welcome hundreds of students to Chukchansi Park for the 2022 event.

The event has grown from about 500 students attending – to over 1,500 and includes nearly every career pathway. It is credited with changing people’s perception of Career Tech Education.

“They not only see some of the great stuff they are interested in laid out on tables but they see people who are saying ‘please check this out, be a part of our team, we want you to be with us, we will train you’,” said CTE Teacher at Clovis Unified Jay Eichmann.

Organizers of the Career Tech Expo say it is a win, win event for schools, businesses – and more importantly for students who may find that program that leads to a career.