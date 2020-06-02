Education Matters: Bringing mental health services to the campus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools has been awarded a $6 million grant to help boost its mental health program for students. The funds will be used to place wellness centers throughout the county.

Schools are where children learn and where educators teach, but what about providing services like mental health care?

“There was a cultural divide between health care and education and so our ability to go into the schools as a health care provider was really limited by the willingness of an individual site administrator,” said Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health’s Susan Holt.

But Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino wanted to figure out a solution to that problem.

“We knew that our kids were suffering either with emotional issues, social issues, suicide.”

That need led to a very unique partnership in place between the two county agencies to serve the mental health needs of children and their families.

“I think it has the potential to have the biggest impact on our community,” said Fresno County Director of Behavioural Health’s Dawan Utecht. “By again early addressing the needs of the youth in our community.”

The program places a behavioral clinician on every school campus and it’s three years into a five-year rollout. So far, the Fresno County Office of Education has placed 85 clinicians in 26 school districts – with rural schools included as well.

“We have kids that are located 60 miles from downtown Fresno,” said Yovino. “If they needed that service where would they get it?”

The county partnership is providing that service and providing a service that covers young people ages 0 to 22, and often includes family involvement.

“We really believe that if we really put those efforts on the front end to both identify that we have a child that might have a need for support services or therapy services and we can intervene early we’ll give that child the skills to be resilient throughout life,” said Utecht.

Utecht says by introducing families to services early in a child’s life we can begin to normalize the conversation around mental health.

“And so it’s really important for us to have these types of partnerships both to prepare for things like what’s going to happen with this pandemic and also again normalize that conversation to make sure the people in our community have their needs met.”

The ongoing pandemic has not stopped these services either: clinicians are providing help to over 1,500 students through telehealth.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.