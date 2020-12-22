Education Matters: Bringing Christmas cheer to one deserving family

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – In a year when many schools had to cancel their Christmas parties due to COVID-19, one group of educators found a way to celebrate a deserving family, and bring Santa into the festivities too.

The annual migrant family Christmas has always been a festive event.

But this year due to COVID-19, the event put on by the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools was in doubt – but the migrant education staff decided to press on.

“We are in a pandemic, times are different we want to show that kindness exist and it’s still important to go out and help families.,” said Executive Director Ruben Castillo.

So Santa donned his brand new suit, freshened up his beard, and got ready to visit a special family. Staff loaded up the tree and sleigh full of presents and took Christmas to the front door of the Hernandez-Barrera family in Fresno.

Migrant educators usually focus on families with younger kids, but this year they wanted to reach out to high school students.

“We are really worried about some of the stress, some of the anxiety and some of the depression that may be going on amongst our teens today,” said Castillo.

“So we wanted to reach out so that they know that we care about them and there is someone there for them.”

Even though their faces were covered with masks, you could still see the joy in the eyes of young people who didn’t think they’d have a Christmas this year.

“He says his family is extremely happy when they all got home because they got their gifts and they are going to have a great Christmas this year,” says student Jaime Gavio.