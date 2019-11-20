Education Matters: Art with a purpose

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An art project involving Fresno County’s special education students has resulted in art that could be sent all over the world.

Their colorful work is being transformed into greeting cards for the public to purchase. Participating in this kind of art project is something these young people rarely get to do.

“Our students here at Rainmacher have moderate to severe disabilities along with some pretty serious behavioral and medical needs,” said Beth Ramacher Development Center Principal Mike Butts.

“Most of the time on a normal basis we are focusing on functional life skills for them.”

But Fresno County Superintendent of Schools believes every child should experience an arts-rich education.

“The idea is that this art is done with purpose and the students were going to select 12 different pieces of artwork,” said Jennifer Coull with the Visual and Performing Arts Department of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

“That we will photograph and we will print onto greeting cards and they will sell it.”

Making artwork that can be sold means something for these students. They are in the adult transitional program and learning work skills is an important part of their education

The greeting cards will be packaged 15 cards to a box and are scheduled to go on sale Dec. 2 at the Kids Café in Downtown Fresno.

