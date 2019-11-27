Education Matters: Agriculture program harvesting new learning

SANGER, California (KSEE) – Fairmont Elementary School in the Sanger Unified School District held its first fall harvest this year and the crops were all planted by students.

This harvest of pumpkins, corn, and sunflowers, celebrates the schools growing agriculture program.

“This is our first time during our fall harvest event and it’s just been so much fun for the kids,” said parent Ranetta Bron.

The farm at Fairmont Elementary School is a real working farm on campus.

“We had a wonderful administration in Sanger Unified and we talked about how can we make a difference in agriculture and we felt that if students didn’t get an ag-base when they were young enough why would they go into ag later,” said Fairmont Elementary School ag teacher Christine Torosian-Klistoff.

The students learn about soils, plants, and animals. It is a community-wide effort and it gives the farm a lot of support.

“I’ve always felt that ag was number one in our state, our Valley, but kids really didn’t know,” said Torosian-Klistoff.

“I just want them to have an understanding and care where their food comes from.”

She wrote the curriculum, and all 600 students at Fairmont take her class.

“I didn’t have any experience with Ag before I came to this class,” said student Ella Stephens.

“I didn’t know it was so important to keep your dirt clean and irrigate your pastures and all that.”

Students will soon be clearing the field to ready the soil for more planting early next year.

