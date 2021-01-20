Do-over year for Fresno Unified students proposed by Trustee Terry Slatic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Distance learning has been a big adjustment for students across the country – both academically and socially.

In response, Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic is working on a proposal that would give high school students the option to re-register for the 2020-2021 school year at the same grade level as the 2019-2020 school year, allowing that student to re-do the year so heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Slatic says it would also give students a chance to enjoy the other aspects of high school they missed out on, such as sports and school dances.

Fresno Unified’s superintendent says it’s not the district’s priority to hold students back a year to attend prom or for sporting eligibility.

“That’s not really our core function,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson. “Our core function is to help kids learn.”

Nelson says staff members are working on other options to help students who have struggled academically during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at a number of different strategies to help kids have credit attainment,” he said. “Like for the first time ever, we had a winter session over the winter holiday where we were doing credit recovery for kids to get caught up.”

Nelson is encouraging parents to reach out to their principals if they have concerns about their student, so they can come up with the best plan for their specific needs.

“We’re not going to hold kids back indiscriminately…. but we do want to meet with any family that feels like that might be something that may benefit their son or daughter so that we can collaborate with them and they can see the wide array of opportunities available to them, and then we can customize a plan that helps if they feel like their child’s academic year was insufficient,” said Nelson.

Trustee Slatic says his plan is still being finalized and hasn’t been submitted for a vote from the Fresno Unified Board of Education yet.

Nelson says the earliest that vote could happen would be the first week of February, only if the board agrees to add the proposal to their agenda.