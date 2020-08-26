Damaged fiber line causes connectivity issues for students in Madera County

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Network cables are plugged in a server room on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images – FILE)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students in Madera County are unable to get online due to an internet service problem after a fiber line was damaged, according to the Madera County Office of Education.

Officials said areas that are experiencing connectivity issues include Raymond, Coarsegold, Yosemite, Golden Valley, and parts of Fresno.

Madera Unified School District is also affected by the outage.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com