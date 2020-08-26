Damaged fiber line causes connectivity issues for students in Madera County

FILE – Network cables are plugged in a server room on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images – FILE)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students in Madera County are unable to get online due to an internet service problem after a fiber line was damaged, according to the Madera County Office of Education.

Officials said areas that are experiencing connectivity issues include Raymond, Coarsegold, Yosemite, Golden Valley, and parts of Fresno.

Madera Unified School District is also affected by the outage.

