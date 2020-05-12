CSUs to offer mostly online classes in the fall semester, with few exceptions

The California State University system has announced that universities will be primarily offering online courses for the fall.

During the CSU Board of Trustees meeting today, Chancellor Timothy White announced that the vast majority of classes will be offered online, with some exceptions for courses where students need to be on campus in order to participate.

“The planning framework for course deliver has been and will continue to necessarily be, virtual,” he said.

The decision comes as Fresno State had been considering scenarios for the fall that included online-only classes and having around half of courses be offered on campus.

“The California State University Chancellor’s Office provided guidance on what’s expected to be a largely virtual-instruction environment for the majority of the 23 CSU campuses this fall, including criteria for allowing exceptions for in-person courses,” according to a letter sent by Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Fresno State, and Debbie Adishian-Astone, Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

The letter went on to say their goal is quality education.

“Our priority is to continue to provide a quality education for our students, ensuring their progress to obtaining a degree, while also sustaining a safe and productive working environment for our dedicated faculty and staff.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.