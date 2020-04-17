CSU to suspend standardized testing requirement for admissions during pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California State University announced Friday it will suspend its standardized testing requirement during the 2021 to 2022 academic year for first-time freshman admissions.

The change applies only for fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 admission cycles concerning ACT and SAT exams.

The CSU moves follow the University of California’s April 1 decision on not requiring the exams in its admissions decision.

“The California State University has provided access to a high-quality education for millions of Californians from all walks of life, and we will continue to fulfill our academic mission even during these most trying of times,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. “This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university, and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families.”

First-time freshmen must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a high school graduate or equivalent

Complete the 15-unit comprehensive “a-g” pattern of college preparatory courses

Earn a qualifying “a-g” grade point average of 2.50 or greater

Any California high school graduate or resident earning a GPA between 2.00 and 2.49 may be evaluated for admission based on factors like the number of courses exceeding minimum “a-g” requirements, household income, extracurricular involvement, and other available information that would inform the campus admission decision.

The CSU said each of its 23 campus will determine the supplemental factors used with GPA to determine eligibility in these cases and communicate these criteria publicly for prospective students.

Non-California residents may be eligible for admission to the CSU by earning a 3.00 or greater “a-g” GPA along with other supplemental factors utilized by the individual campus, including those outlined by impacted campuses and programs.

Campuses and programs designated as impacted can use a higher GPA requirement for applicants as well as identify supplemental criteria and their relative weights, in making admission decisions.

