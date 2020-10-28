CSU names interim president of Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Saúl Jimenez-Sandoval has been named interim president at Fresno State to replace outgoing President Joseph Castro.

Jiménez-Sandoval, who is currently the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, was picked by Timothy P. White, the outgoing chancellor at the California State University, and will assume the role on Jan. 4, 2021, when Castro begins his role as Chancellor for the 23-campus university system.

“In speaking with campus and community stakeholders, a recurring theme was the need to sustain the momentum Fresno State is experiencing under President Castro, while ensuring that student achievement continues during this time of pandemic,” said White. “From enrolling the largest student body in its long history, to receiving an unprecedented amount in research grants and contracts, it is an exciting and unique time for Fresno State and Jiménez-Sandoval will ensure that they keep moving upward.”

Jiménez-Sandoval first joined Fresno State in 2000 as a faculty member. He has served as professor of Spanish and Portuguese, coordinator of the Spanish master of arts, chair of the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures, interim associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, and dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

“Fresno State is the cultural and intellectual cornerstone of the Central Valley; I love its demonstrated power to transform the lives of our talented students, and I see how our alumni improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “It is a magnificent honor to be entrusted with leading our renowned university.”

Jiménez-Sandoval’s Valley roots began long before he started at the university. He moved with his family to the area to work on the family farm as a child, and as he and his wife, Mariana, decided to raise their sons in Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.