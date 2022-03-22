LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted on a proposal that would remove references to the SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admission requirements.

According to a CSU press release, approval by the full board is expected during Wednesday’s meeting, and the approval will result in the discontinuation of standardized tests in admission processes. The proposal will amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations to remove references to the SAT and ACT in admission requirements.

The CSU press release says, that the Cal State Students Association (CSSA) and the Academic Senate of the California State University (ASCSU) have both formally supported the proposal.

CSU suspended the use of standardized test scores for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, the CSU had been discussing the role of standardized testing in admissions prior to the pandemic suspensions.

Earlier in the year, the CSU’s Admission Advisory Council (AAC) recommended the permanent discontinuation of the use of standardized test scores for undergrad admissions. The AAC began reviewing standardized testing in the spring of 2021 and found that the SAT and ACt tests “provided negligible additional value” to the admissions process, according to the press release from the CSU. The AAC is made up of faculty, administrators, and students.

In a statement along with pandemic relates issues, there were additional standardized testing concerns brought up by Preschool through Highschool school districts, and community-based organizations. The AAC also says they considered equality and fairness, academic preparation, and extensive research on standardized testing. Also, the AAC factored in the CSU’s Graduation Initiative 2025 which is meant to make an “effort to ensure that all students regardless of racial, ethnic or financial background have an equal opportunity to earn a college degree.”

If standardized testing requirements are removed, the CSU says that admission practices similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic would go into place. The CSU says for admissions they will use multi-factor admission criteria to determine student eligibility.

The Wednesday meeting can be viewed via live stream here.