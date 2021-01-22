Construction of Fresno State’s new student union delayed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Construction on Fresno State’s new student union has been delayed as crews await the final approval of construction plans by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The university hoped to open the Resnick Student Union in fall 2021 but has now pushed it to sometime in 2022, said Debbie Adishian-Astone, vice president for administration and chief financial officer. The university is confident that the general contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, will be able to resume construction activities in the spring.

Materials and equipment that have a long lead time for fabrication and installation, and not impacted by the building plan’s approval by the Fire Marshal’s Office, are being procured to keep the project moving forward.

The new student union is named after Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company, following a $10 million investment toward the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the $60 million building.

The structure will be 84,000 square feet with dynamic and flexible meeting spaces, dedicated spaces for clubs and organizations and a relaxing outdoor terrace for students. It will become the welcome center for campus visitors and embrace the tenets of sustainability and achieve LEED Gold-equivalent certification, incorporating various energy efficiencies, including solar panels.

University students voted in March 2018 to approve a fee increase that supports the construction and operation of this new facility. The students won’t begin paying the fee — $149 per semester — until the student union opens.