Complaint against Fresno Unified Trustee Slatic filed by school board President Thomas

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Another complaint filed against Fresno Unified school board Trustee Terry Slatic.

It was released to KSEE24 News on Friday.

The complaint’s author is school board President Keshia Thomas and alleges an incident on Feb. 26th during a school board meeting.

In Thomas’ complaint, she says Trustee Slatic approached her and demanded she referred to him as Trustee Major Slatic, to which her response was, “I’m President Thomas.” She then claimed Slatic leaned over and responded with an expletive.

During an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Trustee Slatic denied allegation.

“I have no recollection of saying that,” said Slatic. “I clearly remember the interaction but I would say Trustee Thomas needs to have her hearing checked.”

The full complaint can be viewed here.

