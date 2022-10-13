FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Learning Center (CLC) inside Fresno’s Lighthouse of Children facility officially reopened on Thursday.

The facility serves as a site for workshops and classes – to encourage healthy relationships and increase early literacy, language and school readiness skills, according to the group’s website.

Following a new partnership between the First 5 Fresno County and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, the Community Learning Center will offer services including:

Health and dental screenings

Cooking tips and nutrition advice

Socialization

Safe spaces for family interventions

Support for families with special needs

Literacy

The pandemic not only added but increased challenges to raising healthy children. We hope families can lean on the Community Learning Center as a resource to support their parenting journey, whether it’s a parenting workshop, a socialization group for toddlers and caregivers, a breastfeeding support group, or a referral, the CLC is back and ready to welcome families. Fabiola González, First 5 Fresno County’s Executive Director

The Lighthouse for Children facility was built by First Five Fresno County to be a community hub to provide local families access to services to support the first five years of a child’s life.

For more information on the programs and how to access the resources click here. The Community Learning Center is on the second floor of the Lighthouse for Children facility at 2405 Tulare Street.