College bound: high school senior receives $1.3 million in scholarships

Education

by: KSHB,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY Kan. (KSHB/NBC News) — Every Sunday at 6 a.m., Shaun Brown Jr. and his family head to their family church in Kansas City, Kansas and make several meals for people experiencing homelessness.

The humble 17-year-old is known to help others in his community, and being the oldest sibling, also for helping those in his family.

As the gospel music encompasses the kitchen, and boxes are stacked on the tables, papers are also piling up on a different table: scholarship offers for Shaun.

“I count it as a blessing,” he says.

More than 20 colleges offered the Shawnee Mission North senior scholarships.

“For me, it’s just, a feeling of gratefulness,” he says. “I’m just thankful for my parents for everything they’ve taught me.”

It’s a part of Scholarship Shawnee Mission, a program of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation where it works with college and university partners to extend scholarship offers to the district’s seniors before they even apply.

Shaun received $1.3 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities.

