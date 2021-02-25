Clovis Unified unveils updated employee COVID-19 vaccine plan

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified School District on Thursday unveiled an updated vaccination plan for employees who opt to receive it beyond those in the district who have already received one.

The finalized plan was announced to employees after new information was received from the Fresno County Department of Public Health about the March 1 availability of vaccines for all educators, said spokeswoman Kelly Avants. All district employees, both classified and certificated, will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine through any provider at no cost in Fresno County beginning March 1.

On top of the providers used by the county, Clovis Unified has partnered with vaccination provider groups to have blocks of appointment times set aside for its employees. Those providers include Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center, Dr. Baz Allergy Institute, United Health Centers and Valley Health Team.

The district surveyed its employees on who wanted to be vaccinated and placed them into risk level groups based on health and virus exposure factors as high, medium and low, Avants said. Appointments through the vaccine providers will be opened to employees in that order with the high-risk group given first priority.

Clovis Unified anticipates all risk groups will be offered vaccination appointment dates and times by next week.

The district’s health center clinic, Mi-Care, is awaiting approval to provide vaccines and could be given the green light to begin them in late March.

Avants said that since vaccines are shipped weekly to providers, the district expects all employees who want to get the vaccine, will receive their first dose by mid to late March.