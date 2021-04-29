Clovis Unified to return to pre-pandemic in-person classes in the fall

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified School District announced Thursday that all students will return to in-person classes in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, in a five-day-a-week full-day schedule – no longer using the online hybrid model.

The move includes all special education programs.

School officials say classes will return to what was in place with the pre-pandemic schedule. However, Clovis Unified’s current safety measures for the 2021-2022 school year will require 3 feet of physical distancing between students and masks to be worn.

For parents still interested in an online option, the district recommends enrolling their children in the Clovis Online School.

“We will not be offering CUSD connect or FlexibleOnline at our home or comprehensive schools,” said Associate Superintendent Corrine Folmer. “Online instruction can be accessed by enrolling your child in our dependent charter, Clovis Online school. To do this, a parent would need to dis-enroll their child from their current school, and would then need to go through the enrollment process at our Clovis online charter school.”

The full announcement can be viewed here: