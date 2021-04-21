Clovis Unified to hold single ceremony for graduating high school students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified will be holding a single graduation ceremony for class of 2021 high school seniors.

The California Department of Public Health Tuesday announced that Fresno and Kings counties have reached the metric required to enter the orange tier, which includes graduation ceremonies.

“We are thrilled that we can have our seniors together with their classmates in one ceremony. We know that what our students have wanted most is to be with one another in this milestone moment,” said Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, Ed.D.

School officials say seniors will be seated spaced across their home stadium field instead of sitting side by side in risers. There will be a stage on the field that seniors will be called to and walk across to receive their diploma as their name is announced.

Clovis Unified class of 2021 graduations

May 26 Clovis East High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 27 Clovis High School, Lamonica Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

May 28 Alternative Education, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 1:30-6 p.m.*

May 28 Clovis Adult Education, drive-thru in CAE parking lot, 9 a.m.*

May 29 Clovis Online School, Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.*

June 1 Clovis North High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 Clovis West High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 Buchanan High School, Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

*Individual student graduations.