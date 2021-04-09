Clovis Unified to hold in-person prom and graduation celebrations for Class of 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Unified will be holding traditional in-person prom and graduation celebrations for the class of 2021, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell announced to families through a video message on Friday.

RELATED: Fresno Unified to hold outdoor ceremonies for graduating seniors

O’Farrell shared that the district has received the green light, and that graduating seniors will be invited to participate in traditional evening ceremonies with their classmates and families.

The superintendent also shared that Clovis Unified has committed to providing COVID-19 testing so that traditional proms, complete with dancing, can take place.

A participation survey, and details of capacities and health and safety practices in place for graduation, senior activities, and proms will be shared by individual schools.

“Graduation is a big deal, and throughout the past year, our Class of 2021 has always been on my mind. Putting on a cap and gown, walking into Veterans, Lamonica, or the Mercedes Edwards Theatre with your fellow graduates, and hearing your family celebrate you is an experience like none other… a real rite of passage for our seniors,” said O’Farrell in her message.

The district’s alternative education and charter program will model their graduation celebrations after last year’s individual experiences, school officials say.