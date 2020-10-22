Clovis Unified shares parent survey results, plan to reopen elementary schools by January

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — A week after Clovis Unified elementary school waiver was approved by the county and state health departments, Clovis Unified district leaders discussed reopening plans at their board meeting on Wednesday.

With social distancing requirements, the district said there just isn’t enough room in their schools to bring all students back at once, so they plan to use a hybrid model, where students will split their days learning both in-person and online.

“The bottom line is that’s what we’re going to have to deal with and work with and want our parents to understand this social distancing, which will limit the amount of students we can have in a classroom, is not going to go away for a while,” said Clovis Unified School Board president Chris Casado.

As the district finalizes plans, parents and staff were asked to fill out surveys to share their opinions.

About 55% of parents and about 53% of the elementary school teachers surveyed said they would choose the hybrid in-person model, while about 45% of parents and about 40% of teachers said they prefer to continue fully online.

They also weighed in on the reopening date.

“A slight majority – 53.4% of parents would prefer a return date of January 19, but we still have 46.6% wishing to return November 3rd,” said a district representative at the meeting.

Of the elementary teachers surveyed, about 24% said they prefer the November return date, while about 76% said they would rather come back in January.

“After reviewing all the data, our plan is to return in an official reopening on January 19, while slowly returning students between now and that date,” said a district representative at the meeting.

